2 wounded after shooting in Lebanon parking lot

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that wounded two people in a parking lot Thursday night.

According to police, gunshots were reported around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Smoothie King on West Main Street near West Meade Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they found a male and female inside of a vehicle. Both had been shot, police explained.

The two gunshot victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police said they were expected to survive.

While Lebanon police revealed this appeared to be an accidental shooting, they said the incident remains under investigation.