2 winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Nashville, Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee lottery officials said two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Nashville and Murfreesboro.

The players matched four out of five white Powerball numbers plus the red Powerball to win that amount each.

Officials said one winning ticket was purchased at the Belle Meade Shell, 4409 Harding Pike in Nashville.

The other winning ticket was sold at the Circle K #3699, 3401 Memorial Blvd in Murfreesboro.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

