WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Wilson County schools were placed on soft lockdown Tuesday morning while officers search for a burglary suspect in the area.

Wilson County Schools reported W.A. Wright Elementary and Green Hill High School were impacted by the search.

Mt. Juliet police were searching for a home burglary suspect near Windtree Pass and Summiit Way. The department later reported the burglary suspect was a family member who was skipping school and attempted to sneak into the home.

Wilson County Schools reported there was no immediate danger detected at either school and school SRO’s were aware of the situation. The soft lockdowns are strictly precautionary, according to the district.

“An interesting conclusion to this incident, with a great lesson to be learned. Skipping school is not a great idea!” added the district.

No additional information was immediately released.