WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said two of their deputies were hurt after a gun accidentally went off.

This happened Wednesday morning. The deputies are being treated at local hospitals. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

This is an active investigation.

