2 Warren County Schools move to remote learning

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Warren County Schools announced Wednesday Warren County High School and Middle School will move to remote learning beginning Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the district, both schools have seen a rapid increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students. This shift to online learning is part of the district’s COVID-19 learning plan. The post noted other schools may also move to remote learning, if necessary.

The district plans to keep these schools closed until Monday, November 30.

“We have been hoping all school year to not have to make this decision but the safety of our people is paramount. I am confident that these two schools have a great plan to continue learning remotely, and we will also be offering drive through meals to students,” Director of Schools Grant Swallow said. “I hope students and families will heed the warning that if we do not act now, then this will only continue over the next weeks and months. Students must resist the urge to think that school is closed and they have no responsibility. When they do that they tend to get together in groups and that is exactly what we do not need. If we want to come back to school then we must take advantage of this time away and slow the spread of this virus.”

Parents will be able to pick up meals for their students Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.