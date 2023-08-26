LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two undercover agents with the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force are recovering from serious injuries that were sustained in a crash on Friday morning in Lawrence County.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 64 on Friday, Aug. 25.

Bill Doelle, Director of the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force, said two undercover agents were traveling eastbound on Highway 64 when a UPS truck, which was in the westbound lanes, turned in front of the agents’ car.

Authorities reported there was little time to avoid the collision, and the vehicle was traveling close to highway speeds upon impact.

Both agents were airlifted to hospitals in Nashville. One agent was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the other agent was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

The UPS driver was not transported from the scene, and it remains unclear if they sustained any injuries, said Director Doelle.

According to the 22nd Drug Task Force, both agents suffered from extensive injuries and had to have surgery on Friday evening.

The Tennessee Narcotic Officers Association (TNOA) has shared a GoFundMe on behalf of the 22nd Drug Task Force as the agents face a long road to recovery ahead. The TNOA said it has made a $1,000 donation to the fund and will continue to stay in contact with the families to make sure that their needs are met.

