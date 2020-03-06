2 tornado victims displaced after fire near West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pair of tornado victims have been displaced yet again after a house fire Thursday night in the West End area.

Crews arrived to the house in the 300 block of Fairfax Avenue around 11:00 p.m. to find flames and smoke coming from the home.

Fire officials said four people were inside the home and they did make it out safely. They said two of the people were tornado victims who were just staying at the house because of damage or outages at their own home.

The house was heavily damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.