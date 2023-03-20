LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers were killed and an infant injured after a single-car crash on Old Murfreesboro Road in Wilson County Sunday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report, the driver of a 2008 Saturn Astra was traveling north on Old Murfreesboro Road at 12:52 p.m. when he came around a curve, overcorrected and drove off the road.

The car hit an embankment before crashing into a tree, troopers reported.

Both the driver, 19-year-old Toby Lackey, and a passenger in the car, 19-year-old Cali Minor, were killed in the crash. Troopers said an infant in the backseat was injured but it is not known how severely or if the baby was hospitalized.

No additional information was immediately released.