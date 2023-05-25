FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teens were injured Thursday evening after being hit by a car in Franklin.

The Franklin Police Department said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Carronbridge Way.

Three teens, ages 14, 15, and 16, had activated the pedestrian lights and were in the crosswalk when the 14 and 16-year-olds were hit by a car traveling west on Cool Springs Boulevard. The driver immediately stopped and rendered aid until first responders arrived, according to police.

Officials said the victims of Brentwood and Franklin, respectively, were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt where they are listed as stable.

No charges have been filed and police said the preliminary investigation shows drugs and/or alcohol were not involved.