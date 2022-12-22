ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Clarksville teens have been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Halloween night on Interstate 24.

The shooting happened on Oct. 31 on the eastbound side of I-24 at mile marker 19, near the border of Robertson, Montgomery and Cheatham counties. The following day, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as 24-year-old Kanetha Miller of Nashville.

On Thursday, Dec. 22., the TBI announced two Clarksville teens, both 17, were arrested and charged with first degree murder. Their identities have not been released.

The TBI asks anyone who was driving in the east or westbound lanes of I-24 at around 5:45 or 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 and who may have seen some sort of incident or disturbance involving a black Charger to give them a call at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The TBI said their investigation is active and ongoing.