2 teens charged with fatal shooting in Madison shopping center parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers have been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man Wednesday afternoon in a Madison shopping center parking lot.

According to police, 18-year-old Josue Mojica and 16-year-old Ronaldo Conde went to a parking lot on Gallatin Pike North near West Old Hickory Boulevard to rob Eric Jauregui of marijuana and a gun.

At one point, investigators said an “associate” of Mojica and Conde got into Jauregui’s car and shots were fired.

Jauregui was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound, officers explained. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Eric Jauregui (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police revealed Mojica and Conde left the scene with a 20-year-old woman who was also in the car with Jauregui and suffered non-life threatening wounds during the shooting. She was taken to a hospital where she was reportedly listed as stable.

Mojica and Conde were eventually arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the death of Jauregui.

Detectives said they were also seeking 18-year-old Juan Posada for questioning in the fatal shooting.

Anyone who knows where to find Posada, or has information on the case, is urges to contact Nashville CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.