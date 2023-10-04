MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Nashville teens were arrested Wednesday night after they were caught driving a stolen car in Mt. Juliet.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said their license plate recognition system, Guardian Shield, alerted officers to a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen out of Nashville on Tuesday.

Officers spotted the car on Central Pike near Mt. Juliet Road and a pursuit ensued. Police then coordinated with Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputies who were able to spike the car’s tires on Highway 231 near Central Pike, according to investigators.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department) (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department) (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

The two suspects, both 14 years old, took off running, but were quickly taken into custody.

Police said the teens were also found with marijuana and burglary tools.