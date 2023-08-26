MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teens have been charged and guns were recovered following an altercation at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon in Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet police responded to the Willow Creek Apartments at approximately 1:45 p.m. after a fight was reported in the parking lot on Friday, Aug.25.

Officers were told that the fight involved at least two teenagers, and they were both likely armed.

Upon arrival, an officer observed two suspects running away from the area, but they were quickly taken into custody by additional officers who responded to the scene.

Further investigation showed that two young men, both 17 years old, were involved in an altercation with an adult male and one of teen’s mother.

According to Mt. Juliet police, officers recovered two Glock handguns, both with extended magazines, and a large amount of marijuana. Authorities said one of the handguns was reported stolen.

One teen was charged with two counts of assault, possession of a stolen handgun and theft of a firearm. Another teen faces charges that include assault, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale.

Mt. Juliet police said one teen was on supervised release probation. No other information was immediately released.