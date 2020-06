NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens accused in a musicians murder have been formally indicted by a grand jury.

Diamond Lewis and Decorrius Wright are each charged with first-degree murder in connection with Kyle Yorlets’ death.

The Nashville Musician was shot and killed at his West Nashville home in 2019.

Lewis was 15 at the time of the shooting, and Wright was 16. Both will be tried as adults.

