2 teenagers killed in Trousdale County crash

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers were killed when a passenger car and a semi collided in Trousdale County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. along State Route 10 at Old Lafayette Road, east of Hartsville.

According to a preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of the passenger car pulled out from Old Lafayette Road, into the path of the semi, causing the semi to slam into the driver-side of the car. The car then flipped and landed on its top along State Route 10.

Two passengers in the car, identified as 19-year-old Ayjean Miles and 18-year-old Lennasha Dowell-Harper, did not survive. Miles was from Hartsville, while Dowell-Harper lived in Lebanon. The two were not wearing seatbelts, investigators said.

Highway Patrol reported the 20-year-old driver of the passenger car was injured, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known. The driver of the semi, a 42-year-old man from Huntington, was not hurt.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.