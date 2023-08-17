WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators in Franklin County are searching for a man and a woman who allegedly fled from deputies after they were caught dealing drugs.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received word of a drug deal happening at the Walmart in Winchester Thursday and arrived on scene at around 7:40 p.m.

Once on scene, the deputies tried to arrest two people who were seated in a Lexus sedan. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Holt of Hillsboro, reportedly turned the car’s wheels toward one of the deputies and put the car in drive.

Investigators said the deputy then fired a shot which struck the passenger side front tire, disabling the car. However, the car fled, prompting deputies to follow it and engage in a pursuit which ended on Henley Lane in Decherd.

Holt and his female passenger, who has not been identified, then ran from the scene; deputies are currently in the area trying to find them.

The sheriff’s office said a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter is helping with the search.

Residents in the area are asked to stay inside and lock their doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin County Consolidated Communications at 931-967-2331.