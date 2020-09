BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two roads in Brentwood are closed due to high water, according to Brentwood police.

Waller Road is closed between Concord Pass and Concord Road. Signs are posted in the area.

In addition, Concord Pass is closed between Brookfield Drive and Waller Road due to high water.

