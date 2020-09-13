2 rescued from flood waters in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were rescued from flood waters in South Nashville, according to first responders on scene.

Crews responded to Culbertson Road near Nolensville Pike Sunday morning as storms rolled through Middle Tennessee.

They said two people became stranded in a car because of rising flood waters. Our crew saw the roadway covered in water, and two people were checked out by EMS.

First responders said the road flooded in a matter of an hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.