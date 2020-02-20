2 people hurt, 2 horses killed in Columbia crash

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were flown to a Nashville hospital after a crash that also killed two horses in Columbia early Thursday morning.

The collision happened around 12:15 a.m. on Bear Creek Pike, just west of Tuckaway Lane.

According to Columbia police, a vehicle slammed into two horses that were standing in the road.

Two people in that vehicle were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, officers said. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

The portion of Bear Creek Pike near the scene was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.