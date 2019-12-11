Breaking News
Mom, son found shot to death in Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home Tuesday evening.

Franklin police said they were called to the 300 block of Mealer Street. They said they found a 43-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son dead inside. Both had been shot. Another family member called 911 after making the discovery.

The deceased have not been identified.

Police said at this time, they don’t believe there is an at-large suspect.

Franklin says they are actively investigating the situation.

