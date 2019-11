DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were found dead in a house fire off of East Railroad Street in Dickson.

Dickson Fire Chief, Robby Street, confirms with News 2 that the call came in just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A woman who lives at the home tells News 2 she lost her fiance and son in the blaze. She said their kerosene heater caught on fire.

