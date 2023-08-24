LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two bodies were discovered inside of a vehicle at a Lebanon truck stop Thursday morning.

The Lebanon Police Department said officers responded to the Pilot on Highway 231 (Murfreesboro Road), just off Interstate 40, to perform a welfare check on two people staying at the truck stop.

When authorities arrived at the scene on Thursday, Aug. 24, they reportedly found both individuals dead inside the cab of the truck.

Officials told News 2 there are no signs of foul play or drugs, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Both bodies are being brought to the medical examiner’s office for further examination, police said.