NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been two pediatric flu-related deaths in Tennessee, according to the state health department.

A new report from the department states there have been “2 pediatric influenza-related deaths” reported this flu season already. Where those deaths were reported was not immediately available.

The deaths occurred in Week 49, which was the week of Dec. 4 through 10, per the health department.

Flu season has hit Tennessee hard and early this year.