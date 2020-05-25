2 passengers killed in crash on Robertson County interstate

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver seriously injured in a weekend crash on Interstate 24 in Robertson County could face charges after his two passengers were killed, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A crash report released Monday morning by the agency said the 19-year-old was driving a pick-up truck west on I-24 Sunday evening, when he drove off the road and slammed the vehicle into a tree.

According to investigators, both passengers in his pick-up truck were killed, while the teenage driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries to his legs. His condition was not immediately released.

The report states the incident remains under investigation, including whether drugs or alcohol played a role, and charges are possible.