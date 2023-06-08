NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The wallets of two Middle Tennessee residents got a little thicker overnight thanks to the Tennessee Lottery.

One lucky player in Springfield reportedly matched all five numbers in the Daily Tennessee Jackpot drawing to win the $310,000 jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at the Sudden Service located in the 2800 block of Memorial Boulevard, according to lottery officials.

A second winner from Sparta reportedly won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the Powerball drawing. Officials said that winning ticket was sold at the Walmart on Sam Walton Drive.

No other information was released.