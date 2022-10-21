HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two California men were arrested in Hendersonville on identity theft charges.

The Hendersonville Police Department said on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m., officers were notified of a theft. Officers later learned a woman was shopping in a grocery store when a man made small talk with her. After the brief conversation, the woman realized her wallet had been stolen from her purse.

According to police, the woman’s debit cards were used to try and buy gift cards at nearby stores. Moments later, a Sumner County deputy saw the suspect vehicle leaving the area.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over and identified the two men inside the car as 25-year-old Juan Baez of Los Angeles, California, and 38-year-old Hector Naiaretti of Hampton Park, California. The men were taken into custody and police officers later discovered that both men committed similar crimes in Missouri where charges are pending, and likely in other states across the country.

Baez and Naiaretti are both charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of attempted theft. Both are being held in the Sumner County Jail on $60,000 bonds. They are scheduled to appear to General Sessions Court on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.