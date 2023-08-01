NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Double winners! Two Middle Tennessee residents woke up hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after winning big in the Tennessee Lottery’s jackpot games.

The Tennessee Lottery announced that Monday night’s drawing created two jackpot winners in Nashville and Smyrna.

The $920,000 winning ticket was sold at Draks Oil located at 731 Harding Place in Nashville. Another ticket worth $470,000 was sold at Super Cheap Tobacco Outlet located at 305 Sam Ridley Parkway West in Smyrna.

Officials said both tickets for these in-state games were just $1. The Nashville ticket that was shy of $1 million was part of the state’s “Tennessee Cash” drawing, which is held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the winning Smyrna ticket was part of the “Daily Tennessee Jackpot” drawing, which is held every day.

No additional information will be released until the prizes are claimed.