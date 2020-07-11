2 killed in single-vehicle crash on Edmondson Pike

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said two people died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Edmondson Pike near Nippers Corner.

Police said 28-year-old Yogiraj Khandelwal and 26-year-old Lakshmi Kondepudi, both of Church Street E in Brentwood, died in the crash.

Their Ford Mustang ran off the roadway and crashed. The investigation revealed Khandelwal was driving the vehicle south on Edmondson Pike when it left the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, went through a ravine and came to a rest on its roof.

Both victims were wearing seat-belts. There was no indication of drug or alcohol use.