DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Dickson County.

A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said the crash happened just before 1:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Highway 48 South.

The report said 23-year-old Kyler Spicer was driving a 2006 Mazda MZ3 north on Highway 48 South when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, came back on the road, and crossed the double yellow line.

The vehicle then went off the left side of the road and down an embankment before crashing into a telephone pole, according to officials.

THP said Spicer and passenger Gavyn Potter, 22, died in the crash.

No other information was released.