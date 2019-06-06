2 killed in shooting at Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were shot and killed in the parking lot of a Longhorn Steakhouse Wednesday night in Clarksville.

Officers responded to the call at the restaurant around 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Clarksville police said when officers arrived on scene, two men were found shot in the parking lot.

The victims were identified as James Ramsey, 37, and John Allgood, 53.

According to a release, there were 15 to 20 bystanders attempting to help the gunshot victims.

The victims were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Clarksville police reported the two men were killed following some sort of dispute and the general public is not in danger.

Police are asking anyone that may have any information, even though it may seem irrelevant, to contact investigators at 931-645-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.