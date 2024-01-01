GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a crash in Gallatin on New Year’s Eve.

The Gallatin Police Department said at around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, officers were sent to Highway 386 inbound near mile marker 13 for reports of a crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles – a gray Chevrolet Equinox and a black Kia Soul – involved in the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles died in the crash and were the only occupants. They have been identified as Samantha Gant and Illyria Edwards, according to investigators.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.