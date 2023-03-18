ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 65 early Saturday morning in Robertson County.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near mile marker 115 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, two people were killed in the crash. The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

It is unknown when the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are expected to reopen. The crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.