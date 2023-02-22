MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 43 in Maury County Monday.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 43 at the intersection of Old Zion Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report, 84-year-old Richard Ashworth and 91-year-old Robert McArthur died in the crash.

The THP reported Ashworth was driving a Toyota Corolla and stopped at the intersection before turning into the southbound lanes into the path of a semi truck. The Corolla failed to yield to the tractor-trailer and was hit on the driver’s side door.

Both vehicles came to a stop in the southbound lanes, according to the THP. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for a few hours while investigators processed the crash site.

No additional information was immediately released.