2 killed in Humphreys County crash

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are investigating a deadly Friday evening crash in Humphreys County.

The crash happened at 4733 Highway 70 West, between Johnsonville and Waverly just after 7:30 p.m.

According to THP, 60-year-old Randall Armstrong from Holladay and 50-year-old William Neal died in the crash.

Police say Armstrong was traveling eastbound in a Ford Escape when he tried to avoid colliding with Neal, who was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck. The cars had a head-on collision and both cars flipped 90 degrees before coming to a rest. Both vehicles landed in the westbound lanes, blocking traffic.

Families of both victims have been notified.

