Pilot, passenger killed in Franklin County plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Franklin County late Sunday night.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of plane crash around 10 p.m. on Keith Springs Mountain.

Deputies responded and said they located the crashed plane in the Hickory Ridge area of the county with two people on-board. Both were pronounced deceased, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office identified the two men on-board as Carl Spray, 78, and Joseph Mackey, 58. Both men were from Estill Springs.

The crash remains under investigation by both local and federal authorities, including the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.