2 killed in Cumberland Co. car crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed in a car crash in Cumberland County Sunday.

According to a report, police responded on I-40 in Crossville. A tractor-trailer carrying paper towels was traveling east on I-40 when it went off the left side of the roadway, went across the median, and began to turn over on its right side.

Officials said the tractor-trailer then crossed the west lane and went through the guardrail down the embankment. The tractor-trailer came to a rest on its side after hitting several trees.

The driver, 31-year-old Mutasim Abdelrahman was killed in the crash. His passenger, 39-year-old Robert William Newport was also killed.

No drugs or alcohol were involved.

