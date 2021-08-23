2 killed in crash on Interstate-40 in Dickson County

DICKSON CO., Tenn, (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed at least two people have died in a crash that happened on Interstate-40 in Dickson County.

The crash happened around 9:50 Monday morning on I-40 westbound at mile marker 178. That’s close near the I-840/I-40 interchange in Burns.

The westbound lanes have been closed and eastbound lanes are experiencing delays due to rubbernecking.

THP said multiple cars were involved.

The roadway is expected to be cleared around noon.

No other information has been released at this time.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →