2 killed in crash on I-65 near Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 near I-840 in Williamson County Saturday.

According to Spring Hill police, the wreck happened around 12:45 a.m. near mile marker 55.

Investigators said a car was speeding on I-65 northbound when it crossed the median onto the southbound side and was hit by a tractor-trailer. A man and woman in the car were killed.

Officials said the tractor-trailer driver was not injured, and the road was closed for roughly six hours.

Spring Hill police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash in the first place.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.