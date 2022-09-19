A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 178.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a trailer truck stopped in a lane of travel due to stopped traffic from a previous crash. A crash report states that’s when a 2015 Kia Soul traveling behind the truck failed to stop and struck the rear of the trailer truck.

Officials say the driver of the Kia, 23-year-old Bayleigh Grimes, of Nashville, and passenger 19-year-old Jordyn Schrock, of Nashville, were killed in the crash. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts during the crash.

THP says a 20-year-old male and a 2-month-old juvenile were also traveling inside the Kia Soul and sustained injuries. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately released.