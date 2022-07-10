SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead following a crash that occurred on Highway 431 North in Springfield early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 431 North near William Woodard Road. A preliminary report states that 19-year-old Vicente Castro, of Springfield, was traveling north on Highway 431 in a BMW 330i when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Jana Kinslow, of Cedar Hill, was driving southbound on Highway 431 in a Chevrolet Tahoe when, for reasons unknown, she crossed the center line and struck the BMW.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.