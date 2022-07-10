SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead following a crash that occurred on Highway 431 North in Springfield early Saturday morning.
The crash happened on Highway 431 North near William Woodard Road. A preliminary report states that 19-year-old Vicente Castro, of Springfield, was traveling north on Highway 431 in a BMW 330i when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Jana Kinslow, of Cedar Hill, was driving southbound on Highway 431 in a Chevrolet Tahoe when, for reasons unknown, she crossed the center line and struck the BMW.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.