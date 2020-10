CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed when a convertible and a commercial tanker truck crashed in Clarksville early Friday morning.

Clarksville police said the fatal collision happened on 101st Airborne Division Parkway near the intersection of Peachers Mill Road.

No additional information was immediately released about the crash.

The intersection will be closed for several hours, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.