2 killed in Cannon County crash

Local News

THP Tennessee Highway Patrol Generic_338420

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Cannon County.

The collision was reported just before 8 a.m. on State Route 53 in the area of Joe Nichols Road near Woodbury.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said this was a double fatality crash but no other information was immediately released.

All southbound lanes were shut down. The Tennessee Department of Transportation expects the scene to clear around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

