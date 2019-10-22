2 killed in Cannon County crash

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Cannon County.

The collision was reported just before 8 a.m. on State Route 53 in the area of Joe Nichols Road near Woodbury.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said this was a double fatality crash but no other information was immediately released.

All southbound lanes were shut down. The Tennessee Department of Transportation expects the scene to clear around 12:30 p.m.

