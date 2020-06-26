2 killed, I-24 West closed at KY state line after crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky., (WKRN) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are closed at the Tennessee/Kentucky state line after two people were killed in a crash Friday.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. when a box truck was traveling eastbound on I-24, crossed the median into the westbound lanes near mile marker 93, and hit a semi tractor trailer.

Investigators said both vehicles caught fire and the two drivers were killed. Crews are currently on scene investigating the collision.

KSP reports westbound traffic is being diverted through the welcome center and eastbound traffic is down to one lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. The estimated clearing time is 1:30 p.m.

