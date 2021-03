NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed and three others injured after a crash in Antioch late Sunday night.

Metro police said the crash, which involved three vehicles, happened around 10:45 p.m. on Murfreesboro Pike at Hamilton Church Road.

Officers reported two people died from their injuries, while three others were injured, but the extent of the injuries was not known.

No additional information was immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro police.