ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are dead, and two others are injured following a shooting at an apartment complex on Bell Road late Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10:14 p.m. in the 600 block of Bell Road at the Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Apartments. According to Metro police, the exchange of gunfire is believed to be connected to a birthday party that was taking place in the pool area at the apartment complex.

Officers identified one of the deceased as 20-year-old Kalem Burford. Metro police say Buford was dropped off by a private vehicle at Centennial Medical Center. The second man fatally shot is believed to have died at the scene.

At this time officers are pursuing active leads to determine what led up to the exchange of fatal gunfire. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 615-742-7463.