LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two juveniles are in custody after shots were fired in a Lebanon neighborhood Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Edgewood Drive around 7:15 p.m.

At that time, there were several reports of shots fired in the neighborhood. Multiple callers told dispatchers they saw a red Dodge Challenger speeding away from the area.

Minutes later, an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description on East Main Street. When he tried to make a stop, the vehicle sped away.

The car only made it about a mile down the road before hitting a mailbox on Floral Street.

The driver got out of the car and ran away.

The passenger, a male juvenile, was taken into custody. Police say the juvenile had a semi-automatic rifle in his lap.

The driver, also a male juvenile, was later taken into custody near Market Street.

Police are searching the area of Edgewood Drive to verify no victims or weapons are present.

The juveniles are detained and are being interviewed by police.