CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cannon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two inmates who reportedly escaped from jail.

The sheriff’s office told News 2 the inmates escaped at around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Cory Wade Foster and Justin Michael Anderson allegedly escaped the jail near the rec area.

Corey Wade Foster (Source: Cannon County Sheriff’s Office) Justin Michael Anderson (Source: Cannon County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said Foster was jailed on evading arrest and theft, among other charges, while Anderson was in jail for numerous charges, including evading arrest, weapons possession, and vandalism.

Both Foster and Anderson were reportedly wearing orange jail pants at the time they escaped.

Anyone who sees them or has information is asked to call authorities at 615-563-1000.