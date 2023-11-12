FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a Franklin hotel that left at least two people injured late Saturday night, according to Franklin police.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Cool Springs Boulevard near the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs hotel on Saturday, Nov. 11.

At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that the shooting stemmed from an argument that turned violent, which led to shots being fired from the first floor.

Authorities reported that two people sustained injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

After the shooting, the suspect allegedly fled the scene and was later found in a nearby neighborhood, where he was taken into custody.

The suspect’s identity has not been revealed. It remains unclear what charges they face at this time.

Additional details surrounding the shooting were not immediately released.