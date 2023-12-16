MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Friday night fire in Maury County left at least one building damaged, as well as the surrounding woods.

The Maury County Fire Department said crews were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 to a report of a structure fire along Ragsdale Road in Santa Fe.

When units arrived at the house, fire officials said they found a home 80% involved in flames, with trees burning and an outbuilding catching on fire.

First responders reportedly operated in defensive mode for more than four hours, containing a half-acre woods fire and cutting down several burning trees with chainsaws.

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

According to the fire department, Maury Regional EMS treated one civilian and one firefighter at the scene. There is no word on the nature of their injuries at this time.

Officials have not shared any additional details about the fire, including its cause.