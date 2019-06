NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were injured in a shooting in South Nashville Friday evening.

Police responded to the call just after 5:15 p.m. at Lincoln and Lafayette Streets.

Officers said two men were shot, one in the leg and one in the torso. Both victims are non-critical. They were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Investigators stated the suspect had left the scene. He was described as a black man wearing a white tank top.